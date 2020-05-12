Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporting company, on Tuesday reported a 25% fall in first-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, but its quarterly dividend was in line with a plan for a $75 billion payout for the year.