Thyssenkrupp CFO: we don't have a liquidity problem



Thyssenkrupp does not have a liquidity problem due to a 1 billion euro loan from state-owned lender KfW [KFW.UL] and the expected transfer of funds from the sale of its elevator division, its chief financial officer said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU