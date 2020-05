Popeyes sticks to China expansion plan in spite of virus



Fried chicken chain Popeyes is forging ahead with the opening of its first outlet in China despite the coronavirus outbreak and plans to set up "a few more" by the end of the year in several Chinese cities, its executives said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Pope