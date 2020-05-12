Trump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.