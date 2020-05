Bitcoin undergoes third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar



Bitcoin slid on Monday in volatile trading, after it went through a technical adjustment that reduced the rate at which new coins are created, but the outlook remained upbeat as the increase in supply slows down. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Bitcoin