WeWork directors seek to preserve right to sue owner SoftBank



Added: 11.05.2020



Source: techcrunch.com



A special committee of WeWork board members filed a motion in Delaware on Monday to prevent it from being disbanded, as it pursues legal action against majority owner SoftBank Group Corp over an abandoned $3 billion tender offer for the office space-sharing start-up. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: SPA