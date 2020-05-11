NBCUniversal, Sky expand ad-buying tool globally



Source: www.blackenterprise.com



Comcast Corp units NBCUniversal and Sky said Monday that advertising across both of the media companies can now be purchased through the same tool, as the firms look to attract more global advertisers and weather the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money