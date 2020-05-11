U.S. has no need to buy back debt, will take advantage of low interest rates: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he sees no need for the country to buy back debt and that he plans to borrow money long-term to lock in low interest rates, as the coronavirus pandemic rocks the economy.