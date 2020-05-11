EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 17 whether to clear Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA 's $50 billion merger, according to a European Commission filing on Monday.