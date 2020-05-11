Debt-stricken Chesapeake Energy to advance incentive executive pay



Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would prepay a total of $25 million in incentive compensation to 21 top executives to ensure they are motivated, even as it prepares to file for bankruptcy protection to tackle its nearly $9 billion debt pile. More in feeds.reuters.com »