Bankruptcy court approves Neiman Marcus' plea to access financing



Added: 09.05.2020 6:37 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dmagazine.com



U.S. luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it received court approval to access $675 million of its debtor-in-possession financing, which will allow continuity of the company's business during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and enable it to pay employees and vendors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees