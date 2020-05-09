Wall Street jumps as historic job losses better than feared



Source: www.houstonchronicle.com



Wall Street's main indexes gained on Friday as staggering job losses in April due to the coronavirus outbreak were still slightly better than feared, adding to optimism from an easing in U.S.-China friction. More in feeds.reuters.com »