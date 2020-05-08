Asian shares up as U.S., China trade negotiators talk



Source: www.japantimes.co.jp



Asian shares rose on Friday as investors focused on talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings rather than the looming release of data expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in more than 70 years. More in feeds.reuters.com »