Lyft to require passengers and drivers to wear masks



Source: www.csmonitor.com



Lyft will require both passengers and drivers to wear masks and complete a health certification program, including confirming before each ride that they are not displaying symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, the company said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Displays