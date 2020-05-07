H&M's sales tumble, stockpiles grow in March to May



Added: 07.05.2020 20:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: dnyuz.com



H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales had tumbled 57% since the start of March compared with a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns kept most of its stores closed. More in feeds.reuters.com »