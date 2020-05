As U.S. states start to reopen, Fed official sees little sign of economic resurgence

Though states have begun to reopen their economies, it is not clear consumers are ready to venture back to the marketplace, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday, citing conversations with business officials in his region and his staff's study of cellphone tracking data.