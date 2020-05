JetBlue posts quarterly loss, scales back Airbus orders



JetBlue Airways Corp on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic hurt air travel demand, and cut its order book with Airbus SE by about 34% through 2022 to save $1.1 billion in aircraft spending. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Airbnb