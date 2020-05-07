Harley appoints turnaround specialist Jochen Zeitz to revive sales



Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday appointed board member and turnaround specialist Jochen Zeitz to the role of chief executive officer, as the struggling motorcycle maker looks to tap into his expertise to woo customers and revive sales. More in feeds.reuters.com »