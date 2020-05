Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns: Bain



Source: www.aol.com



Global sales of luxury goods are expected to slump by 50% to 60% in the second quarter even as some countries begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns and despite signs of recovery in the Chinese market, consultancy Bain said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Baidu