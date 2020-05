China trade data lifts futures ahead of jobless claims



U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery, even as investors braced for data likely to show millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Export