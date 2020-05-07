H&M sales fall 57% year-on-year in March through early May



Added: 07.05.2020 9:57 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: wallpapersqq.net



Swedish fashion retailer H&M said on Thursday its sales tumbled 57% from a year ago in local currencies during the March 1 to May 6 period as the novel coronavirus pandemic and restrictions to curb it kept most of its stores closed. More in feeds.reuters.com »