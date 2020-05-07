Media giant Vivendi raises stake in Lagardere to 13.36%



French media conglomerate Vivendi has increased its stake in Lagardere to 13.36% from 10.6%, an AMF regulatory filing published on Thursday showed. More in feeds.reuters.com »