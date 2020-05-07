Britain's Superdry sales plunge 37% as stores shuttered



Source: www.mensfashionmagazine.com



British fashion retailer Superdry said on Thursday its revenue plunged 37% in its latest quarter, reflecting the closure of its stores across the world due to the novel coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »