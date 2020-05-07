Bottler Coca Cola HBC's April sales lose fizz as lockdowns weigh



Source: www.designboom.com



Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG on Thursday said sales in April fell by more than a third as fast-food chains, theatres and other public arenas stayed shut to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during stay-at-home orders. More in feeds.reuters.com »