Britain's Next expands beauty business with former Debenhams stores



Source: www.walesonline.co.uk



British clothing retailer Next said on Thursday it will expand its beauty business by taking on five former Debenhams beauty departments and rebranding them as "The Beauty Hall from NEXT". More in feeds.reuters.com »