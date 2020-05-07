Added: 07.05.2020 4:06 | 10 views | 0 comments

The British units of Liberty Global Plc and TelefÃ³nica SA will merge in a deal worth 24 billion pounds ($29.57 billion), the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/2b73a385-7218-47dc-83bf-18e6e3d5f8f4 on Thursday.