Exclusive: U.S. drafts rule to allow Huawei and U.S. firms to work together on 5G standards - sources

Added: 07.05.2020

The U.S. Department of Commerce is close to signing off on a new rule that would allow U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei Technologies on setting standards for next generation 5G networks, people familiar with the matter said.