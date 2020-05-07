Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds



U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating the world's biggest auto market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows. More in feeds.reuters.com »