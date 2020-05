PayPal sees strong second quarter as online spending surge



Source: techvibes.com



PayPal Holdings Inc said it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online, even as lockdowns start to ease, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: PayPal