Lyft sees rider demand improve in late April, 'on path to profitability'



Added: 06.05.2020



Source: www.iol.co.za



Lyft Inc on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit by the coronavirus pandemic had improved in late April. More in feeds.reuters.com »