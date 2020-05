T-Mobile beats first-quarter postpaid subscriber estimates



Source: www.bizjournals.com



T-Mobile US Inc added more monthly bill paying phone subscribers than expected in the first quarter, thanks to cheaper plans compared to its rivals and a surge in demand for phone services as people work from home amid lockdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com » T-Mobile Tags: Surgery