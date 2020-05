PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending



Added: 06.05.2020 21:53 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: techvibes.com



PayPal Holdings Inc posted a 87.4% slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as COVID-19 lockdowns hit consumer spending and forced the payments processor to boost its credit loss reserves, sending its shares down 3.7% in extended trading. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: PayPal