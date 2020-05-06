U.S. drafts rule to allow Huawei and U.S. firms to work together on 5G standards: sources

Added: 06.05.2020 14:21 | 15 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Department of Commerce is close to signing off on a new rule that allows U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei Technologies on setting standards for next generation 5G networks, people familiar with the matter said.