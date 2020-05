GM sets May 18 North American restart as profit tops estimates



Added: 06.05.2020 14:42 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



General Motors Co on Wednesday outlined plans for a May 18 restart of most of its North American plants shut down by the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a stronger than expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up 7.8% in premarket trading. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM