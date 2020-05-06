Abercrombie & Fitch begins store reopenings as lockdowns ease



Added: 06.05.2020 13:51 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Abercrombie & Fitch Co has begun reopening stores in parts of the world where lockdown restrictions have eased, the company said on Wednesday, as more retailers chart out paths to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic upended businesses. More in feeds.reuters.com »