ï»¿Wednesday, 06 May 2020
BMW cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
Added: 06.05.2020
BMW AG expects the coronavirus pandemic to hit demand and earnings throughout this year, prompting the German automaker to cut its profitability forecast for passenger cars following a drop in first-quarter deliveries.
Germany
,
BMW
advertising
