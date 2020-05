Allianz aims to maintain dividend amid coronavirus outbreak, CEO says



Added: 06.05.2020 9:55 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mingtiandi.com



The chief executive of German insurance giant Allianz said on Wednesday that 2020 will not be another record earnings year but that the company aims to maintain its dividend as it deals with the wrath of the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany