Metro Bank posts rising deposits, lower first quarter lending



Added: 06.05.2020 7:27 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prnewswire.co.uk



Britain's Metro Bank reported a modest dip in lending in the first quarter and a 77 million pounds rise in total deposits to 14.6 billion pounds ($18.15 billion) as customers shrugged off lower fixed term deposit rates. More in feeds.reuters.com »