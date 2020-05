Disney tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Walt Disney Co. will kick off its strategy next week to begin restoring its lucrative parks business that has suffered $1 billion in lost profits from the coronavirus-led shutdown. Disney said on Tuesday it will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland park on May 11 but severely limit the number of guests and enforce strict social distancing measures on rides and in restaurants. More in feeds.reuters.com » Lost, Restaurants Tags: Disney