Match quarterly revenue hit by slowing Tinder growth



Match Group Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in its popular dating app "Tinder" as fewer people signed up and paid for its premium features amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »