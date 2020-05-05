ï»¿Tuesday, 05 May 2020
3M wins injunction against mask seller accused of price gouging
Added: 05.05.2020 18:28 | 16 views | 0 comments
Source: commons.wikimedia.org
3M Co won an injunction from a federal judge against a New Jersey company it accused of illegally using its trademarks to sell 3M-branded N95 respirator masks at inflated prices to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.
