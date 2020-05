U.S. trade deficit widens, services sector contracts amid coronavirus



Source: usa.watchpro.com



The U.S. trade deficit increased by the most in more than a year in March as a record drop in exports offset a shrinking import bill, suggesting the novel coronavirus outbreak was upending the global flow of goods and services. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Export