Fiat Chrysler plunges to loss, to reopen U.S. plants on May 18

Added: 05.05.2020 15:21 | 15 views | 0 comments

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plunged to a first-quarter loss of $1.8 billion and warned of a "significant" loss this quarter, even as it prepares to reopen its most profitable North American truck plants on May 18 as coronavirus lockdowns ease.