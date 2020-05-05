Lyft offers new cheaper rides with more waiting time



Added: 05.05.2020 14:34 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it would expand its program that provides cheaper rides to customers willing to wait longer for their pick-ups, at a time when curbs against the coronavirus outbreak have brought its affordable shared services to a halt. More in feeds.reuters.com »