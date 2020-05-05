Fiat Chrysler plunges to loss, but no change to PSA deal

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plunged to a first-quarter loss of $1.8 billion and scrapped its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, as the automaker grapples with a coronavirus crisis that has hammered production and sales.