Beiersdorf sells more hand cream, less sunscreen



Source: www.newslocker.com



Nivea-maker Beiersdorf said on Tuesday its La Prairie premium skincare brand and sun care products have been hit by the drop in international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic while sales of hand wash, hand creams and plasters jumped. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Brandy