Shareholders vote in Lagardere showdown with activist Amber



Added: 05.05.2020 8:16 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.capitalfm.com



Activist investor Amber Capital faces its biggest test yet on Tuesday in its high-stakes bid to shake up governance at media and publishing firm Lagardere as shareholders vote on its attempt to revamp the French firm's supervisory board. More in feeds.reuters.com »