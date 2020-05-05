Ryanair passengers down by 99.6% in April, Wizz Air down by 97.6%

Added: 05.05.2020 7:41 | 4 views | 0 comments

Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair posted a 99.6% fall in passenger numbers in April, while smaller low cost carrier Wizz Air said numbers plunged 97.6%, as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.