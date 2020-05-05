EssilorLuxottica first-quarter sales slump on coronavirus hit, worst yet to come



Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica reported a slump in first-quarter sales on Tuesday and warned of an even bigger hit in the current quarter as the coronavirus outbreak prompted store closures. More in feeds.reuters.com »