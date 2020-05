Hugo Boss expects virus hit to worsen before recovery



German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to be worse in the second quarter after it reported that sales fell a currency-adjusted 17% in the first, but added that it was seeing signs of a rebound in China and online. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany